

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dialight plc (DIA.L), a provider of industrial LED lighting, announced that it intends to initiate a phased restart of Mexican manufacturing facilities starting Wednesday after receiving notification that it can reopen.



The company said it has already initiated a phased restart of Penang manufacturing in Malaysia after getting notification on April 22 from the Malaysian government.



Following these restarts, Dialight's all manufacturing facilities will be operational, albeit on reduced capacity in line with local constraints.



The company said enhanced levels of health, safety and welfare measures are being operated for staff at all facilities.



Fariyal Khanbabi, Group Chief Executive, said, 'We are delighted to have our manufacturing facilities open and operating again, highlighting the critical nature of our products. The Group continues to focus on business continuity, meeting customer orders and tight cash management.'



