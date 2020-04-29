

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch business confidence fell sharply to a record low in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The business sentiment index fell to -28.7 in April from 0.2 in March. The average score for the past twenty years was 0.8.



This was the biggest fall ever and reached its lowest level since the survey began in 1985.



Producers were more negative about the expected business activity and order position. The opinion of finished stocks deteriorated sharply, the agency said.



There were more entrepreneurs who expected their production to fall in the coming three months, the agency said.



Confidence level was at its lowest ever, except in the paper and graphics, petroleum and chemical industries, while producers in the transport equipment industry were the most negative.



