

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Owens Corning (OC):



-Earnings: -$917 million in Q1 vs. $44 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$8.43 in Q1 vs. $0.40 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Owens Corning reported adjusted earnings of $65 million or $0.60 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.54 per share -Revenue: $1.60 billion in Q1 vs. $1.67 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

OWENS CORNING-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de