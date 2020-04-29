

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's economic confidence decreased sharply in April, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.



The economic confidence index decreased to 51.3 in April from 91.8 in March.



The weakness stemmed from the decreases in consumer, real sector, services, retail trade and construction confidence indices, the survey showed.



The consumer confidence index dropped to 54.9 in April from 58.2 in the previous month.



Likewise, the measure of manufacturing industry morale fell to 62.3 in April, and the confidence index for services declined to 46.1.



The confidence measures for retail trade decreased to 75.2 in April, and that for construction sector fell to 44.7.



