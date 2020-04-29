

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) released a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $868 million, or $5.15 per share. This compares with $863 million, or $5.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $8.62 billion from $8.19 billion last year.



Northrop Grumman Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $868 Mln. vs. $863 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $5.15 vs. $5.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.51 -Revenue (Q1): $8.62 Bln vs. $8.19 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $21.80 - $22.20 Full year revenue guidance: $35,000 - 35,400 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

