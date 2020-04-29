

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Valero Energy Corp. (VLO):



-Earnings: -$1.85 billion in Q1 vs. $0.14 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$4.54 in Q1 vs. $0.34 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Valero Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $140 million or $0.34 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.15 per share -Revenue: $22.10 billion in Q1 vs. $24.26 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken