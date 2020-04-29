Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856050 ISIN: US8243481061 Ticker-Symbol: SJ3 
Tradegate
29.04.20
14:14 Uhr
483,30 Euro
+15,00
+3,20 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
486,40496,8015:12
488,30497,6515:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SHERWIN-WILLIAMS
SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY483,30+3,20 %