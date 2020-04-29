

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Legg Mason Inc. (LM) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $64.16 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $49.49 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Legg Mason Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $93.17 million or $1.02 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $719.59 million from $692.61 million last year.



Legg Mason Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $93.17 Mln. vs. $59.80 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.02 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q4): $719.59 Mln vs. $692.61 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

