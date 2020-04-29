

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's producer prices declined for the ninth straight month in March, data from Istat showed on Wednesday.



The producer prices index decreased 3.6 percent year-on-year in March, following a 2.7 percent decline in February.



On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 1.0 percent in March, following a 0.5 percent fall in the previous month.



In the domestic market, producer prices decreased by 1.3 percent monthly in March and declined 4.9 percent from a year ago.



Producer prices in the foreign market fell by 0.5 percent month-on-month and decreased 0.1 percent from the previous year.



