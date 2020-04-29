

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's consumer price inflation rose in April after easing in the previous month, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 2.2 percent year-on-year in April, after a 2.1 percent increase in March. In February, inflation was 2.4 percent.



Excluding housing cost, inflation was 1.9 percent in April.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in April, following a 0.2 percent increase in the previous month.



Prices of food increased 1.5 percent monthly in April.



Prices of petrol and diesel declined 4.6 percent, while new cars prices rose by 2.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

