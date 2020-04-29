

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer confidence deteriorated at a record pace in April amid the coronavirus pandemic, data from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index fell to -21.0 in April from -9.9 in March.



The economic sentiment index decreased to -0.7 in April from 1.9 in the previous month.



The manufacturing confidence indicator fell to -15.9 in April from -6.1 in the preceding month.



The construction sector morale decreased to -16.5 in April from -6.4 in the prior month.



The index reflecting the morale in the trade sector decreased to -10.7 in March and the confidence measure in the services sector fell to -18.2.



