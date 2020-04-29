

NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) announced earnings for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit came in at $381 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $677 million, or $2.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Norfolk Southern Corp reported adjusted earnings of $669 million or $2.58 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.4% to $2.63 billion from $2.84 billion last year.



Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $2.25 -Revenue (Q1): $2.63 Bln vs. $2.84 Bln last year.



