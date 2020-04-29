

NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its first-quarter financial results on Wednesday, Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) said it is withdrawing its previously-issued outlook for flat full-year revenue as well as its outlook for the full-year core operating ratio.



The company noted that second-quarter volumes have continued to decline across all of Norfolk Southern's commodity segments and were down 30 percent quarter-to-date, setting up for a very soft revenue outlook.



With uncertainty on both the cadence of reopening the U.S. economy and the slope of recovery, Norfolk Southern said it is withdraw the previously-issued outlook for flat full year revenue.



As a result of the current volume environment, the company is also withdrawing its core operating ratio guidance for 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken