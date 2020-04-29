

NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Cyprus industrial production rose at the fastest pace in five months in February, data from Republic of Cyprus showed on Wednesday.



The industrial production rose 3.8 percent year-on-year in February, after a 1.6 percent fall in January.



The latest rise was the biggest since September last year, when production grew 6.6 percent.



Production in manufacturing grew 4.5 percent annually in February.



Production in mining and quarrying increased 1.6 percent and production in electricity supply rose 6.7 percent.



Meanwhile, production of water supply declined 23.7 percent.



