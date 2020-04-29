

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. pending home sales data for March is due at 10:00 am ET Wednesday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was worth 106.57 against the yen, 0.9719 against the franc, 1.0864 against the euro and 1.2442 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.



