Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JXTD ISIN: GB00B7T77214 Ticker-Symbol: RYS1 
Tradegate
29.04.20
18:08 Uhr
1,379 Euro
+0,054
+4,04 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3731,40118:17
1,3781,39818:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RBS
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC1,379+4,04 %