

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc. (RBS, RBS.L) said it continues to progress towards its aim to have a fully gender-balanced workforce at all levels of the organisation by 2030.



The Government reaffirmed its commitment to disposing of its stake in RBS in this year's Budget, albeit over a slightly extended period of time. But there is no realistic prospect of a share sale soon. The Government has other priorities and more pressing challenges, RBS said in the Annual General meeting.



RBS said it has committed to 20 billion pounds of additional funding and financing for climate and sustainable finance by 2022, as well making its own operations net carbon zero in 2020 and climate positive by 2025.



RBS wants to at least halve the climate impact of its financing activity by 2030 and it is working to quantify its climate impact and set sector-specific targets.



