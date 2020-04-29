Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 823212 ISIN: DE0008232125 Ticker-Symbol: LHA 
Xetra
29.04.20
17:35 Uhr
8,480 Euro
+0,384
+4,74 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,4148,47018:22
8,4028,45418:21
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LUFTHANSA
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG8,480+4,74 %