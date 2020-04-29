

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French tire maker Michelin Cie Des Estb (MGDDY.PK, MGDDF.PK) Wednesday reported first-quarter revenues of 5.33 billion euros, down 8.3% from 5.81 billion euros last year.



Automotive and related distribution revenues dropped 6.9% to 2.60 billion euros, while transportation and related distribution slipped 12.3% to 1.36 billion euros. Specialty business and related distribution declined 6.9% to 1.37 billion euros.



Global tire demand dropped in the first quarter, as lockdown policies gradually spread around the world, impacting every business segment, the company said in a statement.



Passenger car and Light truck tire markets dropped 15% after carmakers suspended production and consumers went into isolation. Truck tire markets fell by 17% year on year. In the Specialty Businesses, certain mining markets and the Replacement agricultural tire markets showed some signs of resilience.



