

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN):



-Earnings: $81.38 million in Q1 vs. -$56.47 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.44 in Q1 vs. -$0.32 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.05 per share -Revenue: $502.07 million in Q1 vs. $400.75 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1,850 - $1,950 Mln



