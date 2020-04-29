

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) announced earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $391 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $233M, or $0.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Archer-Daniels-Midland reported adjusted earnings of $361M or $0.64 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.2% to $14.97 billion from $15.30 billion last year.



Archer-Daniels-Midland earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $361M. vs. $261 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.64 vs. $0.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q1): $14.97 Bln vs. $15.30 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ARCHER DANIELS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de