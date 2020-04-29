

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for PTC Inc. (PTC):



-Earnings: $7.16 million in Q2 vs. -$43.51 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.06 in Q2 vs. -$0.37 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, PTC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $68.46 million or $0.59 per share for the period. -Revenue: $359.60 million in Q2 vs. $290.45 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.20 - $2.35 Full year revenue guidance: $1,220 - $1,255 Mln



