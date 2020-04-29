

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cree Inc. (CREE):



-Earnings: -$61.4 million in Q3 vs. -$227.7 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.57 in Q3 vs. -$2.20 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Cree Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$15.5 million or -$0.14 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.15 per share -Revenue: $215.5 million in Q3 vs. $274.0 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CREE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de