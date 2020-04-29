

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for eBay Inc. (EBAY):



-Earnings: $485 million in Q1 vs. $516 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.64 in Q1 vs. $0.57 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, eBay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $586 million or $0.77 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.72 per share -Revenue: $2.37 billion in Q1 vs. $2.41 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.73 - $0.80 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.38 - $2.48 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 - $3.10 Full year revenue guidance: $9.56 - $9.76 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken