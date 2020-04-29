

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Primerica, Inc. (PRI) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $72.47 million, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $79.17 million, or $1.83 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Primerica, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $85.05 million or $2.05 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $524.94 million from $494.99 million last year.



Primerica, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $85.05 Mln. vs. $75.30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.05 vs. $1.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.95 -Revenue (Q1): $524.94 Mln vs. $494.99 Mln last year.



