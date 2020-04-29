

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kraton Corp. (KRA) revealed a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $209.02 million, or $6.47 per share. This compares with $13.61 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.4% to $427.27 million from $456.41 million last year.



Kraton Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.27 vs. $0.88 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.04 -Revenue (Q1): $427.27 Mln vs. $456.41 Mln last year.



