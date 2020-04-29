

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) said, for the second quarter 2020, the company expects non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations in the range of $0.73 - $0.80, and net revenue between $2.38 billion and $2.48 billion, representing organic FX-neutral growth of 2% - 6%.



Given the dynamic environment, the company has decided not to revise its full year revenue and earnings per share estimates. For 2020, the company expects non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations in the range of $3.00 - $3.10, and net revenue between $9.56 billion and $9.76 billion, representing organic FX-neutral growth of 1% - 3%.



First quarter non GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.77 compared to $0.65, previous year. On average, 31 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.72, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



First quarter revenue was $2.4 billion, down 2% on an as-reported basis and up 1% on a foreign exchange neutral basis. Active buyers grew by 2%, for a total of 174 million global active buyers. Analysts expected revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter.



eBay's Board has declared a cash dividend of $0.16 per share of the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on June 19, 2020 to stockholders of record as of June 1, 2020.



