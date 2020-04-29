Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CYV1 ISIN: US74733V1008 Ticker-Symbol: Q8Q 
Tradegate
29.04.20
20:57 Uhr
0,600 Euro
+0,090
+17,65 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
QEP RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QEP RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6200,82029.04.
0,6050,68029.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
QEP RESOURCES
QEP RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QEP RESOURCES INC0,600+17,65 %