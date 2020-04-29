

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Transocean Inc. (RIG):



-Earnings: -$391 million in Q1 vs. -$171 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.64 in Q1 vs. -$0.28 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Transocean Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$187 million or -$0.30 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.29 per share -Revenue: $759 million in Q1 vs. $754 million in the same period last year.



