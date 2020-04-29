

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced the US FDA approved the company's supplemental New Drug Application for Zejula (niraparib), a poly polymerase inhibitor, as a monotherapy maintenance treatment for women with advanced epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in a complete or partial response to first-line platinum-based chemotherapy, regardless of biomarker status.



Hal Barron, President R&D, GSK, said: 'Women with advanced ovarian cancer have a five-year survival rate of less than 50%. This expanded indication means that many more women with this devastating disease can receive earlier treatment with Zejula, which can extend the time it takes for their cancer to progress.'



