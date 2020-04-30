

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Thursday see preliminary March numbers for industrial production, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Output is expected to fall 5.2 percent on month and 8.0 percent on year after falling 0.3 percent on month and rising 5.7 percent on year in February.



Japan also will see March figures for retail sales, consumer confidence and housing starts. In February, retail sales were up 0.2 percent on month and 1.7 percent on year, while housing starts were down 12.3 percent on year and the consumer confidence index had a score of 30.9.



China will see April results for its manufacturing and non-manufacturing indexes. In March, the manufacturing index was at 52.0 and the non-manufacturing index was at 52.3.



Australia will provide March numbers for private sector credit and Q1 info for import and export prices. In February, credit was up 0.4 percent on month and 2.8 percent on year. In Q4, import prices were up 0.7 percent on quarter and export prices fell 5.2 percent.



Thailand will release March figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In February, imports were worth $14.89 billion and exports were at $20.29 billion for a trade surplus of $5.40 billion.



Malaysia will see March figures for producer prices; in February, producer prices were down 1.3 percent on month and up 0.9 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in South Korea and Hong Kong are closed on Thursday in honor of the birth of Buddha. They both re-open Monday after Friday's Labor Day holiday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken