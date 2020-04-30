

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) said, due to the uncertainties related to COVID-19, the company is withdrawing its previously provided fiscal 2020 guidance for net revenue and EPS. The company may update its outlook if there is improved clarity prior to the end of its third quarter.



Second quarter adjusted earnings per share was $0.73, up 4% year-over-year. Revenue was $734 million, up 2% from prior year. Revenue, net of subcontractor costs (net revenue), was $584 million, flat with last year. On a constant currency basis, adjusted revenue totaled $740 million and adjusted net revenue totaled $590 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

