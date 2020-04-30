

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in April, although at a slower pace, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.8.



That was shy of expectations for a score of 51.0 and was down from 52.0 in March. The index remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The bureau also said its non-manufacturing index came in with a score of 53.2 in April, roughly in line with expectations and up from 52.3 in the previous month.



