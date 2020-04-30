Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MQWG ISIN: CH0030170408 Ticker-Symbol: GBRA 
Lang & Schwarz
29.04.20
23:00 Uhr
402,35 Euro
+0,35
+0,09 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
GEBERIT AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GEBERIT AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
398,20406,5029.04.
407,90416,1005:19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GEBERIT
GEBERIT AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GEBERIT AG402,35+0,09 %