

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - FUCHS PETROLUB SE (FUPEF.PK) reported that its first quarter earnings after tax declined by 7% to 51 million euros. Earnings per share was 0.36 euros compared to 0.39 euros. EBIT was down 6% year-on-year at 72 million euros.



First quarter sales revenues were 616 million euros compared to 643 euros, previous year.



The company said, as a consequence of the COVID-19-pandemic, it will be unable to meet its previously announced full year expectations. For the second quarter, the company anticipates a significant drop in earnings in the order of 50%. This represents a significant decline in earnings of around 30% year-on-year for the first half of the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken