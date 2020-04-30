Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 873403 ISIN: FR0000130809 Ticker-Symbol: SGE 
Tradegate
30.04.20
09:30 Uhr
14,998 Euro
-0,472
-3,05 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SOCIETE GENERALE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOCIETE GENERALE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,95414,99009:31
14,96214,99409:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SOCIETE GENERALE
SOCIETE GENERALE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOCIETE GENERALE SA14,998-3,05 %