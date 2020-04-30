

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - KPN (KPN) reported first quarter net profit of 120 million euros, compared to 89 million euros, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA after leases was 575 million euros, increased 2.1% year-on-year, or up 3.1% corrected for impact of divestments.



First quarter adjusted revenues were 1.33 billion euros, a decline of 2.4% year-on-year, or down 1.9% corrected for impact of divestments. The company said growth in Wholesale and Professional Services and Security services in Business, was offset by lower revenues from KPN Consulting and continued pressure on fixed voice and mobile services.



