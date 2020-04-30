

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's jobless rate rose marginally in March, data from Destatis revealed Thursday.



The unemployment rate climbed slightly to an adjusted 3.5 percent from 3.4 percent in February. In the same period last year, the rate was 3.2 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate advanced to 3.8 percent from 3.4 percent in the previous month.



After seasonal adjustment, the number of unemployed increased by 11,900 to 1.53 million in March.



Further, data showed that employment rose by 4,000 from the previous month. This was a much smaller month-on-month increase than the relevant average for March in the past five years.



Destatis said the pandemic measures of the second half of March have increased the uncertainty of employment and unemployment estimates.



The Federal Employment Agency is scheduled to issue unemployment data later today. The jobless rate is forecast to rise to 5.2 percent in April from 5 percent in March.



