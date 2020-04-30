

WERDOHL (dpa-AFX) - German rail technology company Vossloh Group (VOSSF.PK) reported that its first-quarter net loss narrowed to 2.6 million euros or 0.15 euros per share from last year's 22.5 million euros or 1.50 euros per share.



Quarterly sales declined to 182.9 million euros from 190 million euros in the previous year.



Vossloh continues to expect sales of between 900 million euros to 1 billion euros for the 2020 financial year and an EBIT margin between 7 and 8 percent.



