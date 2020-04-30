

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Personal Finance Plc. (IPF.L) said that its trading in the first ten weeks of 2020 was in-line with its expectations. The Covid-19 crisis has impacted its business.



For the quarter as a whole, Group credit issued contracted by 15% year-on-year, largely attributable to the significant tightening of credit settings implemented across the Group in March.



The company expects to limit credit issued in April to around 30% of its original budget. Collections were at 95% of budget for the first-quarter as a whole and 87% in March as Covid-19 restrictions were implemented across Europe.



