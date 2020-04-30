Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HM5W ISIN: BMG5361W1047 Ticker-Symbol: LNH 
Frankfurt
30.04.20
10:30 Uhr
6,950 Euro
+0,275
+4,12 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,9257,09011:10
6,9357,03511:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED6,950+4,12 %