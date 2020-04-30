

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (SNP) or Sinopec Corp. reported that its first-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of the company was RMB 19.15 billion or RMB 0.158 per share compared to net income of RMB 15.47 billion or RMB 0.128 per share in the prior year.



Operating loss for the first quarter was RMB 26.31 billion, compared to operating profit of RMB 24.84 billion in the previous year.



In the first quarter, total capital expenditures of the Company was RMB 13.2 billion. Capital expenditure for the exploration and production segment was RMB 6.1 billion, mainly for Shengli and Northwest crude oil development projects, Fuling and Weirong shale gas projects.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken