

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's jobless rate rose to the highest level in two-and-a-half years in March, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 4.1 percent in March from 3.7 percent in February and January.



The latest unemployment rate was at the highest level since September 2017.



The gross unemployment rose to 117,000 in March from 103,600 in the preceding month. This was mainly due to the COVID-19 shutdown in mid-March.



The youth jobless rate, which is applicable to the 16 to 24 age group, rose to 2.0 percent in March from 1.8 percent in the previous month.



Based on the LFS data, the jobless rate was 4.8 percent in the 15 to 74 age group. The number of unemployed persons were 146,000 in March.



