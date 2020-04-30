

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Thursday, quarterly national accounts, flash inflation and unemployment figures are due from Eurozone. The currency bloc is forecast to shrink 3.2 percent sequentially in the first quarter after rising 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the currency fell against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 116.09 against the yen, 1.0571 against the franc, 1.0879 against the greenback and 0.8720 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



