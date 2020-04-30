

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LKQ Corp (LKQ) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $145.14 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $98.05 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, LKQ Corp reported adjusted earnings of $176.10 million or $0.57 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.2% to $3.00 billion from $3.10 billion last year.



LKQ Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $176.10 Mln. vs. $176.13 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.57 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q1): $3.00 Bln vs. $3.10 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

