

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) released earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $305 million, or $2.34 per share. This compares with $287 million, or $2.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company reported adjusted earnings of $435 million or $3.34 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $2.47 billion from $2.31 billion last year.



Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $435 Mln. vs. $388 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.34 vs. $2.98 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.13 -Revenue (Q1): $2.47 Bln vs. $2.31 Bln last year.



