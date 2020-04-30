

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) said it is withdrawing and consequently fully disclaims its full-year 2020 guidance, due to the uncertainties caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



The company added that the COVID-19 pandemic did not have a material adverse impact to its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020. However, It expects that the impact of COVID-19 on general economic activity could negatively impact its revenue and operating results for the remainder of 2020.



