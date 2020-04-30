

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) slashed its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2020, to reflect its most recent expectations, incorporating the estimated impact of COVID-19.



For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.43 to $1.58 per share on revenues of about $6.20 billion and total revenue decline on a constant currency basis of 4 to 1 percent.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $1.67 to $1.80per share on revenues of about $6.64 billion and total revenue growth on a constant currency basis of 1.5 to 3.0 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.62 per share on revenues of $6.53 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



On April 16, 2020, the company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of Nielsen's common stock, payable on June 18, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2020.



Additionally, the company announced that it remains focused on and committed to the planned separation of Nielsen Global Media and Nielsen Global Connect, with the spin-off transaction now expected to close in early 2021 largely due to temporary shutdowns of government agencies that are necessary to move forward with the separation.



