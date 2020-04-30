

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for International Paper (IP):



-Earnings: -$141 million in Q1 vs. $424 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.36 in Q1 vs. $1.05 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, International Paper reported adjusted earnings of $226 million or $0.57 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.42 per share -Revenue: $5.35 billion in Q1 vs. $5.64 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken