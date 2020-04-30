Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A11662 ISIN: US36162J1060 Ticker-Symbol: GEG 
Tradegate
30.04.20
13:41 Uhr
11,970 Euro
-0,275
-2,25 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
GEO GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GEO GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,88512,20513:42
11,90012,20013:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GEO GROUP
GEO GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GEO GROUP INC11,970-2,25 %