-Earnings: -$2.24 billion in Q1 vs. $0.19 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$5.26 in Q1 vs. $0.41 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, American Airlines Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$1.13 billion or -$2.65 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$2.33 per share -Revenue: $8.52 billion in Q1 vs. $10.58 billion in the same period last year.



